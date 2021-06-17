Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
KunstlerCast 345
KunstlerCast 345

James Howard Kunstler
Jun 17, 2021
 Chris Martenson, PhD (Duke), MBA (Cornell) is an economic researcher and futurist specializing in energy and resource depletion, and founder of PeakProsperity.com.  As one of the early econobloggers who forecasted the housing market collapse and stock market correction years in advance, Chris rose to prominence with the launch of his seminal video seminar: The Crash Course which has also been published in book form (Wiley, March 2011).  The Crash Course is a popular and extremely well-regarded distillation of the interconnected forces in the Economy, Energy and the Environment (the “Three Es” as Chris calls them) that are shaping the future — one that will be defined by increasing challenges to growth as we have known it.

Chris and Evie now live on a 180-acre rural property in western MA and love being close to nature’s bounty and beauty.

The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger.

James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
