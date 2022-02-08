Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
KunstlerCast 354 — Mark Hurst asks: Is Digital Tech Doing Evil
KunstlerCast 354 — Mark Hurst asks: Is Digital Tech Doing Evil

James Howard Kunstler
Feb 08, 2022
Mark Hurst is an early Web pioneer who has become one of Big Tech's sharpest critics. Hurst's Creative Good newsletter and Techtonic radio show chart the spread of Big Tech into all areas of life and work. His GoodReports.com site lists alternatives to Big Tech platforms. Earlier in his career, Hurst founded the Gel ("Good Experience Live") conference, which debuted projects like Wikipedia and Khan Academy. He is the author of two books about technology: "Bit Literacy" (2007) on information overload, and "Customers Included" (2nd edition, 2015) on building customer-friendly digital products. The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger.

Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
James Howard Kunstler
