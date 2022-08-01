Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast 361 -- Yakking with David Collum as the World Turns and Burns
KunstlerCast 361 -- Yakking with David Collum as the World Turns and Burns

James Howard Kunstler
Aug 01, 2022
David Collum is the Betty R. Miller Professor of Chemistry at Cornell University. He is the intellectual utility infielder of internet commentary, covering all the bases: culture, politics, finance, and technology, with often surprising views on the the predicaments of our time. Here we attempt to make sense of the fast-moving corona virus story and the increasingly weird and troubling second-order events spinning off of it into the global economy and fractious American politics du jour. His Twitter feed is always edifying.

The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger.

James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
