Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
KunstlerCast 363 -- Jacob Dreizin of the Dreizin Report
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:04:26
-1:04:26

KunstlerCast 363 -- Jacob Dreizin of the Dreizin Report

James Howard Kunstler
Sep 22, 2022
Share

Jacob Dreizen, a new face on the blogging scene, went to Washington as a young man, worked at a prestigious lobbying organization and briefly on Capitol Hill as well as volunteering for a successful Senate campaign.  A U.S. Army veteran, Jacob is fluent in Russian and has emerged as a leading independent commentator on the origins of the Russia-Ukraine conflict -- and the U.S. role in the conflict.  He has made a number of successful calls on global events, such as predicting fertilizer shortages months before awareness of the dynamic went mainstream, and warning as early as December 2021 that Western sanctions in response to Russia's pending invasion of the Ukraine would boomerang back on the West. He’s written for American Thinker and American Greatness, and has been a guest on The Duran, Viva Frei, Jackson Hinckle, and Two Mikes. His own commentary can be found at www.thedreizinreport.com and his Rumble and Odysee channels.

The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger.

Discussion about this podcast

Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
James Howard Kunstler
Recent Episodes
KunstlerCast 414 — Part Two, Elizabeth Nickson: Momentous Changes A'foot
  James Howard Kunstler and elizabeth nickson
KunstlerCast 401 — Jeff Rubin and A Map of the New Normal
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 400 — You might Not Know That Mike TerMaat Is Running To Be the Libertarian Candidate for President I in '24
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 399 — Catherine Austin Fitts Versus the Globalist Blob
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 398 — Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche and the Coming Acute Crisis of Covid among the Vaccinated
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 397 -- Matt Bracken, Navy SEAL, Views the Field of Operations
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 396 -- Jasun Horsley Explores the Uncanny Valley with "Big Mother"
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast_395 -- Art Berman on the US Oil Scene
  James Howard Kunstler