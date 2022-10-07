KunstlerCast 364 -- The Wild Western Civ Shoot-out with Tom Luongo

Tom Luongo is the voice behind the Gold, Goat’s and Guns blog and podcast, often featured on Zero Hedge and other sites. We venture into the dark backwaters and sidetracks of global intrigue as Western Civ goes off the rails and the US midterm election looms ominously weeks ahead. Tom describes himself as a former research scientist, amateur diary-goat farmer, anarchy-libertarian, and obstreperous Austrian economist. He built the house he lives in and he’s a lot of fun.
The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger.
