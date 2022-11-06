KunstlerCast 365 -- A Conversation with David McAlvany

David McAlvany is a thought leader on the global economy and author of The Intentional Legacy, his thoughtful memoir on the power of legacy and what it means to create a meaningful family culture. McAlvany graduated from Biola, served as a wealth manager at Morgan Stanley, and is the second-generation CEO of the McAlvany Financial Group. He has been a featured guest on national television programs, including CNBC, Fox News, Bloomberg, and at financial seminars around the world. David is also the host of the McAlvany Weekly Commentary, one of the longest-running economic and geopolitical podcasts online.
The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger.
