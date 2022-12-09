KunstlerCast 367 -- Chatting with Stephanie Seneff of MIT about Covid-19 and Other Modern Health Issues

Stephanie Seneff is a Senior Research Scientist at the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory. For over three decades, her research interests have always been at the intersection of biology and computation. She has published over 170 refereed articles on these subjects, In recent years, Dr. Seneff has focused her research interests back towards biology, especially the relationship between vaccines and autism; the harmful effects of the agricultural herbicide glyphosate (sold as “Roundup”); and study of the spike protein associate with the Covid-19-virus and the mRNA vaccines developed for it. She has published several papers on it with Dr. Peter McCullough and others.
