KunstlerCast 368 -- Chatting with David Collum about his Year in Review

David Collum is the Betty R. Miller Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at Cornell University. He moonlights as an Internet gadfly offering commentary on culture, politics, finance, and technology, He publishes a massive Year in Review essay every Christmas season and it’s available at Chris Martenson’s Peak Prosperity Website. It’s a humdinger. In this chat, we reference the Christmas battlefield hiatus over in Ukraine — but we recorded this before the Jan 2 missile attack on a Russian barracks in Donbas that killed many Russian soldiers. Hope we don’t nuked for that.
The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger.
Share this post