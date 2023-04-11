Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast 374 -- Michael Rectenwald on Woke Totalitarianism
KunstlerCast 374 -- Michael Rectenwald on Woke Totalitarianism

James Howard Kunstler
Apr 11, 2023
Dr. Michael Rectenwald is the author of twelve books, including The Great Reset and the Struggle for Liberty: Unraveling the Global Agenda (Jan. 2023), Thought Criminal (Dec. 2020); Beyond Woke (May 2020); Google Archipelago: The Digital Gulag and the Simulation of Freedom (Sept. 2019); Springtime for Snowflakes: “Social Justice” and Its Postmodern Parentage (an academic’s memoir, 2018)

A former Marxist, Professor Rectenwald is a champion of liberty and opposes all forms of totalitarianism and political authoritarianism, including socialism-communism, “social justice,” fascism, political correctness, and “woke” ideology. In 2016, he was famously subject to a Woke witch-hunt at NYU and, after a long struggle, left the University.

He writes for many journals, newspapers and websites and does guest spots on political TV shows, including Tucker Carlson, Glenn Beck, Laura Ingraham, Larry Elder.

Follow him on Twitter @GreatResetProf. And his website: Michael@MichaelRectenwald.com

The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger.

James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
