KunstlerCast #38: Obama
James Howard Kunstler
Nov 13, 2008
JHK Reacts to the Election of Barack Obama

James Howard Kunstler shares his feelings about President-elect Barack Obama. For now Jim is hopeful that Mr. Obama can set a good example for decent behavior as he takes the helm of a functionally bankrupt government. In order to reform the systems of daily life that have to be fixed, it's important that Obama tells the truth to American people. Jim also addresses the high speed rail bond that passed in California. Lastly, a listener in Japan predicts how the Japanese will face The Long Emergency.

Promo music featured in this episode courtesy of IODA Promonet: Hauschka "Freibad" (mp3) from "Ferndorf" (Fat Cat Records) More On This Album For more info about the music on this podcast, visit: http://kunstlercast.com

James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
