KunstlerCast 380 - Post doom with Eco-theologian Michael Dowd

The Reverend Michael Dowd is a bestselling eco-theologian, TEDx speaker, and pro-science, pro-future advocate whose work has been featured in The New York Times, LA Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Newsweek, Discover, and on television throughout the United States and Canada. His book, Thank God for Evolution, was endorsed by 6 Nobel Prize-winning scientists, noted skeptics, and religious leaders across the spectrum. Michael and his science writer, and evolutionary educator wife, Connie Barlow, have spoken to some 3,000 groups throughout North America since April 2002. His blogs and lectures are available at Michaeldowd.org and Postdoom.com.
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
