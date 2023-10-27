KunstlerCast 387 — Godfree Roberts on China Rising

Godfree Roberts is the author of Why China Leads The World: Talent at the Top, Data in the Middle, Democracy at the Bottom. Godfree Roberts contacted me and suggested I interview him about his book. I thought, ‘okay, why not.’

Well, I’ve never offered up an evaluation of a guest at the outset of the podcast, but I must tell you, I came to the conclusion as the conversation went on, that Mr. Roberts might be a troll, since he sounded increasingly like a paid publicist for the CCP. I may be wrong about that. But, for instance, his insistence that Mao’s cultural revolution of the 1960s was a mere education campaign and didn’t hurt anybody seemed like utter nonsense to me.

You decide for yourselves.

The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger