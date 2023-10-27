Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
KunstlerCast 387 — Godfree Roberts on China Rising
KunstlerCast 387 — Godfree Roberts on China Rising

James Howard Kunstler
Oct 27, 2023
    Godfree Roberts is the author of Why China Leads The World: Talent at the Top, Data in the Middle, Democracy at the Bottom.     Godfree Roberts contacted me and suggested I interview him about his book. I thought, ‘okay, why not.’

     Well, I’ve never offered up an evaluation of a guest at the outset of the podcast, but I must tell you, I came to the conclusion as the conversation went on, that Mr. Roberts might be a troll, since he sounded increasingly like a paid publicist for the CCP.  I may be wrong about that. But, for instance, his insistence that Mao’s cultural revolution of the 1960s was a mere education campaign and didn’t hurt anybody seemed like utter nonsense to me.

You decide for yourselves.

Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
