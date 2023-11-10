Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
KunstlerCast 388 — Naomi Wolf on Medical Freedom and Facing the Beast
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -39:52
-39:52

KunstlerCast 388 — Naomi Wolf on Medical Freedom and Facing the Beast

James Howard Kunstler
Nov 10, 2023
Share

Naomi Wolf’s new book is the just published Facing the Beast: Courage, Faith, and Resistance in a New Dark Age. Naomi has become a field marshal in the battle for medical freedom, assembling a staff of over three-thousand researchers to analyze the Pfizer drug trial documents that the company wanted to keep secret for the next seventy-five years — but were forced to release under a court order. Naomi’s website, The Daily Clout is an excellent source of info on the battle for medical freedom and women’s health. Her other recent books include the New York Times bestsellers Vagina, The End of America, and Give Me Liberty, in addition to the landmark bestseller The Beauty Myth. A former Rhodes Scholar, she completed a doctorate in English language and literature from the University of Oxford in 2015, was a research fellow at Barnard College and the University of Oxford, and taught rhetoric at the George Washington University and Victorian studies at Stony Brook University. Wolf lives in the Hudson River Valley.

The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger

Discussion about this podcast

Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
James Howard Kunstler
Recent Episodes
KunstlerCast 414 — Part Two, Elizabeth Nickson: Momentous Changes A'foot
  James Howard Kunstler and elizabeth nickson
KunstlerCast 401 — Jeff Rubin and A Map of the New Normal
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 400 — You might Not Know That Mike TerMaat Is Running To Be the Libertarian Candidate for President I in '24
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 399 — Catherine Austin Fitts Versus the Globalist Blob
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 398 — Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche and the Coming Acute Crisis of Covid among the Vaccinated
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 397 -- Matt Bracken, Navy SEAL, Views the Field of Operations
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 396 -- Jasun Horsley Explores the Uncanny Valley with "Big Mother"
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast_395 -- Art Berman on the US Oil Scene
  James Howard Kunstler