KunstlerCast 390 — David Rogers Webb and The Great Taking

David Rogers Webb is the author of The Great Taking, which is about the insidious plan by central banks and international financial regulatory institutions to crash the unsustainable system and seize whatever assets the crash doesn’t vaporize — meaning, your savings, your wealth, and your supposedly freely-owned chattels. Much of this mischief was accomplished by surreptitious changes to the Uniform Commercial code and other rules for the transference of property. It’s a spooky story.

David is a former investment banker and hedge fund manager. He’s produced his book as a free giveaway in pdf form which you can get here.

