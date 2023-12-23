KunstlerCast 391 -- David Martin, Up Against the Covid-19 Genocide Machine

Dr. David E, Martin returns after delivering tough love about the Covid crime to governments in the UK and continental Europe. David is the Founder and Chairman of M·CAM Inc., the international leader in innovation finance, trade, and intangible asset finance. He’s been among a select band of international thought-leaders investigating the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, in particular the relationships between US public health officials, the pharmaceutical companies, and a number of shadowy organizations behind the development of hugely profitable vaccines with a poor record of safety and viability.

