KunstlerCast 392 — The Blogger Euygyppius on Trouble in Germany
KunstlerCast 392 — The Blogger Euygyppius on Trouble in Germany

James Howard Kunstler
Jan 19, 2024
"Eugyppius” is a former academic who blogs about the pandemic aftermath and the pathological politics of modern Germany. He recently returned from observing the farmer protest in Berlin.

Eugyppius spent much of his life abroad and over a decade in American universities as a grad student and a teacher. He writes in English on Substack. He is very careful about revealing more of his identity given the extreme censorship and cancellation action in his country these days. You can find him at Eugyppius.com.      

James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
James Howard Kunstler
