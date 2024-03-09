Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
KunstlerCast 396 -- Jasun Horsley Explores the Uncanny Valley with "Big Mother"
KunstlerCast 396 -- Jasun Horsley Explores the Uncanny Valley with "Big Mother"

James Howard Kunstler
Mar 09, 2024
Jason Horsley produces the Children of Job Blog and Podcast. He is the author most recently of Big Mother: the Technological Body of Evil, and many other books. He was born in Britain and has lived in Morocco, British Columbia, and now Spain. Jasun’s work is an excursion into the uncanny valley of philosophy where good and evil battle on a landscape of linguistics, technology, demonology, crime, transgenderism, liquid modernity, identity politics, the surveillance state, virtual reality, transhumanism, Satanism, medical totalitarianism, and a new world religion of scientism.

The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger

James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
Appears in episode
James Howard Kunstler
