KunstlerCast 399 — Catherine Austin Fitts Versus the Globalist Blob

Catherine Austin Fitts is the president of Solari, Inc., publisher of the Solari Report. Catherine served as managing director of the Wall Street investment bank Dillon, Read & Co. Inc.; as Assistant Secretary of Housing and Federal Housing Commissioner at the Department of Housing and Urban Development in the first Bush Administration; and was the president of Hamilton Securities Group. She blogs for the Solari Report at solari.com.
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post