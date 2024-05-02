Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast 400 — You might Not Know That Mike TerMaat Is Running To Be the Libertarian Candidate for President I in '24
James Howard Kunstler
May 02, 2024
     Mike ter Maat is a candidate for the Libertarian Party presidential nomination. In 2021-22, he campaigned as the Libertarian candidate in the January special Congressional election in Florida’s District 20. Mike served as a police officer in Broward County from 2010 through 2021.  Mike had a prior career in finance and economics including work with commercial banks, the White House Office of Management and Budget and international & federal agencies.  He has a degree  in Aeronautical Engineering and an MBA from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and MS and PhD degrees in Economics from The George Washington University. He has one wife, two kids and two stepdaughters, two dogs and one truck. He can be found on social media at:

Twitter: @terMaatMike https://twitter.com/terMaatMike

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mike.termaat.7311/

Instagram: @mike.termaat https://instagram.com/mike.termaat

YouTube: https://youtube.com/@miketermaat53

Websites: www.MiketerMaat.com and www.GoldNewDeal.org

The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger

James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
