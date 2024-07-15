KunstlerCast 406 — Reinventing Dmitry Orlov in Russia

Clusterfuck Nation
Jul 15, 2024
Dmitry Orlov is a Russian-American engineer and author of many books on culture and politics. He emigrated to the US with his parents at age 12 and as a young adult sojourned in Russia, where he witnessed the aftermath of the Soviet collapse. He spent many more years back in the USA living on a sailboat in Boston Harbor and later in South Carolina. His books include Reinventing Collapse, which compares the Soviet fall with the prospective crackup of the USA, followed byThe Five Stages of Collapse, and many books of essays. Dmitry moved back to his native Russia in 2016, citing a desire to return to his roots and to live in a country he felt was more stable and aligned with his values. He blogs at Club Orlov.  

