KunstlerCast 410 — Donald Jeffries on American Memory Hole and Other Anomalies of History

Donald Jeffries is the author of many books investigating the strange anomalies of recent American history. The titles include his latest, American Memory Hole, Survival of the Richest, and Crimes and Cover-Ups in American Politics. He has a particular interest in the assassination of president John F. Kennedy. His “I Protest” blog and podcast can be found at donaldjeffries.substack.com.

The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger