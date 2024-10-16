Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast 411 — Christopher Bystroff and the Coming Population Crash
KunstlerCast 411 — Christopher Bystroff and the Coming Population Crash

James Howard Kunstler
Oct 16, 2024
Transcript

Christopher Bystroff is a professor of Biology and Computer Science at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy NY. He runs a laboratory that studies protein structure and design, working towards targetable fluorescent biosensors and a contraceptive vaccine.  Chris teaches courses in protein structure, computational modeling of proteins, computational modeling of human population, bioinformatics and genetic engineering. In 2021 he published a paper predicting the near-term downturn of the global human population. Chris has a B.A. from Carleton College and a  PhD from University of California San Diego, both degrees in chemistry. He lives in Troy, New York, with his wife Maria. They have two adult children.

The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger

