Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from the Robben Island prison. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post. Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program. Her next book, Eco-Fascists; How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over
They (radical environazis) in cooperation with the Klinton admin, killed the economies of Northern Kalifornia in ‘93, all in the name of saving a Spotted Owl that was not even present. The E-nazis put half of 3 counties’ residents on the welfare rolls. So stupid.
James, You are just getting technical comments today. Many of us are unable to listen to podcasts. Most sites autotranscribe the podcasts so that those of us who are visual can read the transcripts. Substack even has a facility that will do it for you.
Hate to miss anything you do. Hope you can start posting transcriptions quickly. Many thanks.