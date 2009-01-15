KunstlerCast #47: Credit Crisis

James Howard Kunstler believes the credit orgy that was the background and basis for our era is over. It will become increasingly harder to lend money into existence and Americans will probably have to pay as they go with what they have. Kunstler explores the historical relationship between credit and the creation of suburbia. But he does not know how our current credit problems will stimulate people to change the physical arrangements of their lives. He assumes, however, that Americans will be dragged kicking and screaming from the happy motoring commuter experience. Released: January 15, 2009.
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
