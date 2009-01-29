KunstlerCast #49: After the Plastic Fiesta

Many everyday items in our lives are made from petroleum byproducts like plastic. But James Howard Kunstler believes that the rising costs of petroleum will change our relationship to plastic products. In the future, people might actually start repairing items rather than just throwing them away. While on the topic of plastic, Kunstler takes on one of the staples of suburban life: vinyl siding. In particular, he explains why vinyl siding sucks so much.
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
