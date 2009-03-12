Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
KunstlerCast #55: Meaningful Work in a New Economy
KunstlerCast #55: Meaningful Work in a New Economy

James Howard Kunstler
Mar 12, 2009
At the suggestion of a listener, James Howard Kunstler muses on the future of animal powered transportation in the future. He briefly describes the systems required to maintain a horse-drawn transportation system. The conversation leads to a discussion about finding meaningful work in the new economy. Kunstler believes that as the old economy dwindles, there will be many opportunities for local entrepreneurs to create useful work in their communities. The discussion also covers the struggling media industry and new opportunities for weekly community publications. Kunstler talks about his local print newsletter project, Civitas. Host Duncan Crary asks Kunstler if the urban planning profession may receive a boom with the new economic stimulus and a renewed focus on reactivating forlorn downtowns. Kunstler thinks urban planning will be reinserted into American culture less formally than it was in the past. The show closes with a listener comment from an architect who was laid off and found a creative way to work for himself. Released: March 12, 2009.

Theme music provided by IODA Promonet.

Discussion about this podcast

Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
James Howard Kunstler
