KunstlerCast #67: Jaime Correa - The 40 Percent Plan
KunstlerCast #67: Jaime Correa - The 40 Percent Plan

James Howard Kunstler
Jun 04, 2009
New Urbanist Planner and Author Jaime Correa speaks about urban planning in the peak oil era. KunstlerCast Host Duncan Crary recorded Correa's talk on May 28 at the Albany Roundtable in Albany, N.Y. Correa speaks about how the end of cheap oil will affect communities in the future. He describes his peak oil action plan, which he calls The 40 Percent Plan. As urban communities begin to contract in the future, Correa has some ideas about what people need to do to successfully prepare for the future. James Howard Kunstler introduces Correa and chats with Crary about the role that Correa has played in the New Urbanism. Kunstler also responds to a question posed to him by Correa about his preparations for peak oil.Note: Curse words and adult language occur at 27:30, 27:37 and 30:17 Websites: http://correa-associates.com | http://albanyroundtable.com This week's sponsor is PostPeakLiving.com, offering online courses that prepare you for the post peak oil world.

