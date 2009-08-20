KunstlerCast #76: Man Caves

A "man cave" discovered in a government complex made national news earlier this month. Eminent new urbanist planner Andres Duany was prompted to speak out in defense of the man cave and "male space" in general, which he sees as a disappearing habitat in modern America. James Howard Kunstler and host Duncan Crary listen to a recording of Duany's "The Dilemma of Male Space" and further explore the concept of male space. Not only does Kunstler believe that male space is disappearing in suburbia, but he thinks adult space in general is endangered. Info at http://kunstlercast.com
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
