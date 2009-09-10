Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast #79: Packing for France
KunstlerCast #79: Packing for France

James Howard Kunstler
Sep 10, 2009
A Listener caller asks James Howard Kunstler if now is a good time to emigrate from the U.S. to France. During his response, Kunstler poses the question: exactly what allegiance do you owe to your country if your country is making a foolish spectacle of itself? Kunstler explains why he himself has not packed his bags for Europe. And he covers the possibility of regional autonomy arising in the U.S. if various energy, climate, political and financial crises push us in that direction.

Warning: This episode contains explicit language. Times: 5:13, 21:09, 22:15, 22:24.

Today's sponsor is NewSociety.com, publishers of peak oil thinkers.

James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
Appears in episode
James Howard Kunstler
