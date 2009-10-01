Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
KunstlerCast #82: Food in a World Made By Hand
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -30:57
-30:57

KunstlerCast #82: Food in a World Made By Hand

James Howard Kunstler
Oct 01, 2009
Share

In this week's episode, listener Frank Aragona of the Agroinnovations Podcast asks James Howard Kunstler to talk about the role of food in Jim's post-peak oil novel World Made By Hand. Although the characters in the novel must overcome many obstacles, the food that they eat is delicious in general and is a vast improvement to the current American diet. Aragona thinks that perhaps food is the triumphant element in the novel. Kunstler talks about how horrendous spectacl and the tragic results that the fast food nation has brought about. He also speaks about the lost ceremony of eating with family and friends. Listeners also comment on the recent podcasts about Los Angeles and white rooftops.

Sponsor: The Agroinnovations Podcast: http://agroinnovations.com/podcast

Discussion about this podcast

Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
James Howard Kunstler
Recent Episodes
KunstlerCast 414 — Part Two, Elizabeth Nickson: Momentous Changes A'foot
  James Howard Kunstler and elizabeth nickson
KunstlerCast 401 — Jeff Rubin and A Map of the New Normal
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 400 — You might Not Know That Mike TerMaat Is Running To Be the Libertarian Candidate for President I in '24
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 399 — Catherine Austin Fitts Versus the Globalist Blob
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 398 — Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche and the Coming Acute Crisis of Covid among the Vaccinated
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 397 -- Matt Bracken, Navy SEAL, Views the Field of Operations
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 396 -- Jasun Horsley Explores the Uncanny Valley with "Big Mother"
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast_395 -- Art Berman on the US Oil Scene
  James Howard Kunstler