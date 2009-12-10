KunstlerCast #92: Long Emergency US Tour -Part 2

In this in part two of this discussion, James Howard Kunstler predicts how various regions of the United States will fare during the coming energy crisis that he anticipates. Kunstler refers to the coming crisis as "The Long Emergency." In this half of the discussion, Kunstler discusses: the Great Plains, the Upper Midwest, the Mid Atlantic and New England. He also talks about issues with fresh water scarcity. Sponsor: www.postpeakliving.com
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
