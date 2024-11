A listener from Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. wants to know about the ethics of gentrification. What happens to the poor people who get pushed out of the cities when wealthier people move in? James Howard Kunstler addresses how abnormal it is that American city centers are primarily inhabited by poor people. Jim and Duncan also touch upon the racial dimensions of gentrification.

(Info about program and theme music at KunstlerCast.com)

Direct Download (7 MB): KunstlerCast_12.mp3