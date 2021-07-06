KunstlerCast_346

John Droz, Jr. received undergraduate degrees in Physics and Mathematics from Boston College, and a graduate degree in Physics from Syracuse University. He subsequently worked for GE (Aerospace Electronics), Mohawk Data Sciences, and Monolithic Memories (Cupertino, CA). After retiring at 34, he phased into pursuing a variety of community interests. This led to a 40 year commitment as an environmental advocate. He lives in New York’s Adirondack Mountains.

John has has written and published over a hundred articles on energy policy matters, been a guest speaker on dozens of radio and TV shows, nationwide, and has spoken to numerous organizations on energy and environmental issues. In late 2020 John was asked if he would put together a team of independent experts to analyze election data. He agreed to do that and as of this writing they have generated ten major reports. Find them at Election-Integrity.info. The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger.