KunstlerCast_362 — Chatting with Rays Jason, The Sea Gypsy Philosopher

Ray Jason blogs as the Sea Gypsy Philosopher. He has lived on his sailboat, the Aventura, for nearly thirty years, lately off the coast of Central America. Before that, Ray worked as a street performer, juggling in San Francisco. He’s crossed the Pacific solo from California to Hawaii many times, and is the author of Tales of a Sea Gypsy and, of course The Sea Gypsy Philosopher. I enjoyed discussing the technicalities of life on a boat with him. I hope you find this a charming relief from the political calamities and anxieties of the day, as much as I did — and perhaps an inspiration to find a rewarding journey in life away from the humdrum annoyances of the landlubber way.
The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger.
