KunstlerCast_395 -- Art Berman on the US Oil Scene
KunstlerCast_395 -- Art Berman on the US Oil Scene

James Howard Kunstler
Feb 15, 2024
With 45 years in petroleum geology, Art Berman describes himself as an energy realist who integrates energy, the economy, the environment, and human behavior into his view of the industry and society. He routinely gives keynote addresses for energy conferences, boards of directors and professional societies. Berman has published more than 100 articles on energy and the effect on earth systems including climate. He has more than 40,000 followers on Twitter (@aeberman12) and dozens of free posts on his website artberman.com.

     This chat was more contentious than I figured on going into it, but that’s okay. I don’t like to filibuster my podcast guests. Let’s just say there were a few times when we disagreed about some things. Listeners can take what they will from that.

The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unge

James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
