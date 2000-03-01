The happy couple has been joined in unholy matrimony. Now they can raid each other's refrigerators at three o'clock in the morning. This wedding shot was taken along the asteroid belt of architectural garbage just north of Saratoga Springs, NY. (Officially it's the town of Wilton.) I like to exercise my mind by asking the question: what is the destiny of buildings like these? To become the handball court of the future Duke of Wilton? A liposcution clinic? A College of Internet Start-Up Science? A toxic waste remediation site?

The happy couple will be honeymooning in a parking lot near you soon.