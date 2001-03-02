March 2001
Commentary on architectural blunders in monthly serial.
The dismal scene above is off Interstate 71 near Mansfield in north-central Ohio. Notice how the array of various objects occupy space without defining space in any meaningful way. Places of quality and character can only be created by the successful definition of space. American space is generally chaotic, illegible, and disorienting. Notice, however, that its furnishings and accessories are provisional to the extreme. Welcome to Temporary Nation.