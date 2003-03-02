Believe it or not, this abortion was the product of an extensive year-long design review process in our town. It illustrates the failures of architectural guidelines as opposed to enforcable ordinances. The Design Review Commission demanded a two story building. What was actually delivered, however, is a ground floor half a story above grade -- with no street level entrance -- and the second floor in the basement. You can't get it more wrong than that. The perverse and obdurate unwillingness to observe or enforce civic norms is a symptom of a culture in trouble.