Calling all orbital interceptors! A UFO has landed in Albany New York and hijacked the state government! You are looking at the billion-dollar Empire State Plaza (1974 dollars, that is) sponsored by that champion of Modernism, Gov. Nelson Rockefeller. Can you believe that the sales pitch behind this architectural abortion was "to re-connect the state government to the city of Albany?" That's rich, huh? Forget the streetcars, bring on the seige engines!