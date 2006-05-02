The march of the myrmidons on the little termite trail next to San Francisco's de Young Museum designed by Pierre de Meuron and Jacques Herzog. Why is the repetition of a gazillion copper plates more interesting or advanced than, say, a composition of Greco-Roman pilasters and articulated bays? The building unwittingly reveals one of the darker truths of our time: that technology itself has nothing necessarily to say to us about who we are, where we have been, and where we are going.