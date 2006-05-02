May 2006
Commentary on architectural blunders in monthly serial.
The march of the myrmidons on the little termite trail next to San Francisco's de Young Museum designed by Pierre de Meuron and Jacques Herzog. Why is the repetition of a gazillion copper plates more interesting or advanced than, say, a composition of Greco-Roman pilasters and articulated bays? The building unwittingly reveals one of the darker truths of our time: that technology itself has nothing necessarily to say to us about who we are, where we have been, and where we are going.