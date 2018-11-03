Behold, the zippy new sidewalk treatment in downtown Austin, Texas, outside a corporate parking lot that is empty much of the day. Since there will never be any human pedestrians here to liven up the scene, the zig-zag pavement will have to provide all the excitement. (I get a woody just looking at it.) Or perhaps this was an ironic joke by the closet intellectuals of Austin’s Department of Public Works. Of course, the joke’s on the people of Austin. I’m sure the grass will be well cared-for, too. Thanks and props to Judah Rice for nominating this humdinger!