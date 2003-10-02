This one says it all -- and thanks to Judy Peer of Rochester, New York -- who found this monument to greed and chauvenism on Winton Road there. The tattooed eagle stradles a lumpish, deflated earth (perhaps punctured by its talons) before the ranks of Humvees waiting for buyers who can take advantage of the special corporate tax break for vehicles over 6000 pounds (nice work Karl Rove!). Notice, the setting is one of those innumerable places not worth caring about which someday will add up to a nation not worth defending.