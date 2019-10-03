Behold the Eli and Edythe Broad Museum of Art at Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI.

Wait…. Is that the museum or the dumpster behind the Museum?

Oh, okay, it’s the Museum. Designed by the late Zaha Hadid. Her firm styles the job thusly:

This dialogue of interconnecting geometries describes a series of spaces that offer a variety of adjacencies; allowing many different interpretations when designing exhibitions. Through this complexity, curators can interpret different leads and connections, different perspectives and relationships.

Well, since you put it that way… of course! Says it all! Adjacency! Complexity! Perspectives!

They also aver to the “the vitality of street life” generated by this new addition to the campus.

Okay… if you say so. (Did they mean plant life?)

Thanks to Bruce Bills for the nomination !

Below, some of the “artwork” featured lately: