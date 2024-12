Welcome to the employee's lounge at the Verizon Company's downtown Saratoga switching station. Actually, the fence is merely decorative. Anybody can sit here and wolf down a bag of Hostess Ho-Hos with a Yoo-Hoo or two. We really like the brick mulch and juniper shrub ensemble in front of the giant cooling system vents. Table for one? We'll be with you in a moment, ma'am.