The Golden Arches still stand in Biloxi, Missisippi, following the wrath of Katrina, but just about everything else lies shredded across the landscape. The people of Mississippi face a critical crossroads as they contemplate rebuilding. Will they simply restore the suburban pattern that was wiped clean by the hurricane? Or will they change the rules to encourage compact redevelopment in recognition that the age of easy motoring is over? To rebuild suburbia as it was will be exactly the kind of tragic misstep that this nation can't afford.