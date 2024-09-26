KunstlerCast 410
Author Donald Jeffries on American Memory Hole, the JFK Assassination, and Other Anomalies of History
This podcast is sponsored this week by Vaulted, an online mobile web app for investing in allocated and deliverable physical gold. To learn more visit:Kunstler.com/vaulted
Donald Jeffries is the author of many books investigating the strange anomalies of recent American history. The titles include his latest, American Memory Hole, Survival of the Richest, and Crimes and Cover-Ups in American Politics. He has a particular interest in the assassination of president John F. Kennedy. His “I Protest” blog and podcast can be found at donaldjeffries.substack.com.
The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger
Clusterfuck Nation is a reader-supported publication. Subscribe to this blog on Patreon or here on Substack
Thanks, James!
Two of my favorite writers in one place! Who says that things aren't looking better!? (well, all three of us, but still...)