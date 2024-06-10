Subscribe
If Wishes Were Fishes — a Teachable Intermezzo
“Together we can finish the job.” — “Joe Biden”
13 hrs ago
•
James Howard Kunstler
230
Time to Jettison the Animals
“The old left had intellectual commitments that were false in interesting and theoretically stimulating ways. The new left demands adherence to lurid…
Jun 7
•
James Howard Kunstler
284
Which Movie Will It Be?
“It’s almost as if the principals (prosecutors and judge) were performing for their political audience — with a wink, a nod and a stage whisper (“watch…
Jun 3
•
James Howard Kunstler
286
May 2024
Gloat While You Still Can
“The hour is much later than you think…on multiple fronts: Financial, political, medical and geopolitical.” — Edward Dowd
May 31
•
James Howard Kunstler
484
Saving our Democracy This Memorial Day
We must stop Donald Trump.” — President “Joe Biden”
May 27
•
James Howard Kunstler
270
Of Men and Myths
“Donald Trump doesn’t trust women. I do. ” — “Joe Biden” on “X”
May 24
•
James Howard Kunstler
292
Fugazy Land
“The crisis of meaning only becomes a problem when society becomes resigned to it, accepts a condition of meaninglessness. . .
May 20
•
James Howard Kunstler
282
An Urgent Matter
“If the government can suspend your rights anytime it deems something is a crisis, you don’t have rights. You have permissions.” — “Pismo” on “X”
May 17
•
James Howard Kunstler
294
Monster Mash-up
“My take is that the US is incredibly unstable right now, and could go in almost any imaginable direction between now and the election, as well as some…
May 13
•
James Howard Kunstler
283
Carnival Rides
“These agencies are not trusted because they are not trustworthy.” — El Gato Malo on “X”
May 10
•
James Howard Kunstler
285
Prisoners of Themselves
“Ok, let’s be clear. If the intelligence community led by the CIA is not the “deep state,” what is?” — Jeffrey Tucker
May 6
•
James Howard Kunstler
276
Nostalgia for the Mud
“Resentful childless harpies unconsciously longing for domination. Why else worship at the altar of Hamas? Why else would it be so overwhelmingly…
May 3
•
James Howard Kunstler
208
