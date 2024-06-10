Clusterfuck Nation

Home
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
If Wishes Were Fishes — a Teachable Intermezzo
“Together we can finish the job.” — “Joe Biden”
  
James Howard Kunstler
Time to Jettison the Animals
“The old left had intellectual commitments that were false in interesting and theoretically stimulating ways. The new left demands adherence to lurid…
  
James Howard Kunstler
Which Movie Will It Be?
“It’s almost as if the principals (prosecutors and judge) were performing for their political audience — with a wink, a nod and a stage whisper (“watch…
  
James Howard Kunstler

May 2024

Gloat While You Still Can
“The hour is much later than you think…on multiple fronts: Financial, political, medical and geopolitical.” — Edward Dowd
  
James Howard Kunstler
Saving our Democracy This Memorial Day
We must stop Donald Trump.” — President “Joe Biden”
  
James Howard Kunstler
Of Men and Myths
“Donald Trump doesn’t trust women. I do. ” — “Joe Biden” on “X”
  
James Howard Kunstler
Fugazy Land
“The crisis of meaning only becomes a problem when society becomes resigned to it, accepts a condition of meaninglessness. . .
  
James Howard Kunstler
An Urgent Matter
“If the government can suspend your rights anytime it deems something is a crisis, you don’t have rights. You have permissions.” — “Pismo” on “X”
  
James Howard Kunstler
Monster Mash-up
“My take is that the US is incredibly unstable right now, and could go in almost any imaginable direction between now and the election, as well as some…
  
James Howard Kunstler
Carnival Rides
“These agencies are not trusted because they are not trustworthy.” — El Gato Malo on “X”
  
James Howard Kunstler
Prisoners of Themselves
“Ok, let’s be clear. If the intelligence community led by the CIA is not the “deep state,” what is?” — Jeffrey Tucker
  
James Howard Kunstler
Nostalgia for the Mud
“Resentful childless harpies unconsciously longing for domination. Why else worship at the altar of Hamas? Why else would it be so overwhelmingly…
  
James Howard Kunstler
© 2024 James Howard Kunstler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture