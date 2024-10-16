This podcast is sponsored this week by Vaulted, an online mobile web app for investing in allocated and deliverable physical gold. To learn more visit:Kunstler.com/vaulted

Christopher Bystroff is a professor of Biology and Computer Science at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy NY. He runs a laboratory that studies protein structure and design, working towards targetable fluorescent biosensors and a contraceptive vaccine. Chris teaches courses in protein structure, computational modeling of proteins, computational modeling of human population, bioinformatics and genetic engineering. In 2021 he published a paper predicting the near-term downturn of the global human population. Chris has a B.A. from Carleton College and a PhD from University of California San Diego, both degrees in chemistry. He lives in Troy, New York, with his wife Maria. They have two adult children.