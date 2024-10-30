This podcast is sponsored this week by Vaulted, an online mobile web app for investing in allocated and deliverable physical gold. To learn more visit:Kunstler.com/vaulted

Mike McCormick was a White House staff stenographer for fifteen years in the George W. Bush, Obama, and Trump administrations. He spent many years assigned to Veep Joe Biden and went on many overseas trips with him. His task was to record conversations between Joe Biden and members of the press to ensure accurate reporting, but he was also present at meetings with global leaders. He’s the author of Joe Biden Unauthorized, The Case to Impeach and Imprison Joe Biden, and Fifteen Years A Deplorable: A White House Memoir. He blogs at: Midnight in the Laptop of Good and Evil on Substack.

