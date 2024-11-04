This substack is brought to you by McAlvany Precious Metals

The election corruption cycle has started. How will the deranged regime manipulate the economy to make things look good for their side?

No matter what plays out, it’s smart to add a layer of protection. Take some of your hard-earned money out of the system and move it into gold.

McAlvany Precious Metals is one of the leading advisors, with over 50 years in the physical gold industry.

David McAlvany is the host of the McAlvany Weekly Commentary, a podcast widely recognized for its enduring success in the realms of geopolitics and finance. I am a long-time listener and have been a guest on the podcast.

Discover why gold is on the rise in 2024. Get the latest precious metals news directly from David McAlvany by subscribing to Weekly Commentary at McAlvany.com/Podcast